A Marysville man accused of killing his mother was arraigned Monday in Yuba County Superior Court.
Otoniel Carranza, 37, pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.
He was appointed a public defender and bail was set at $1 million.
Carranza turned himself in to the Marysville Police on Friday, stating at the time that he’d stabbed his mother in their apartment, according to a press release from the police.
Marysville Police went to the Ramirez Street apartment and found Carranza’s mother with multiple stab wounds on Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The time of and motive for the stabbing remain unknown.
The California Department of Justice is helping Marysville police detectives in the ongoing homicide investigation.
Chief Chris Sachs said an autopsy is scheduled.