The arraignment of a homeless man charged with murder, hit and run, and assault with a deadly weapon was continued to next month.
Edward Lee Hendry Jr., 38, is alleged to have killed his girlfriend Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville, by running her over with his car during an argument.
The alleged incident took place Sunday in the area of the Yuba City boat docks.
Hendry fled the scene and was followed into Marysville. He left his vehicle after crashing it as he ran a witness on a motorcycle off the road. Law enforcement did not locate Hendry on Sunday, but on Monday he turned himself in to the Yuba City Police Department.
At a hearing Wednesday in Sutter County Superior Court, Hendry’s arraignment was continued to Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
As of late Wednesday, Hendry remained in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.