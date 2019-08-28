Salvador Garcia-Vaca, the man accused of murdering Williams native Karen Garcia in 2018, has been incarcerated at the Colusa County Jail for almost a month.
After a year and a half on the run, Garcia-Vaca was tracked down and arrested by the United States Marshals before being extradited to California on Aug. 3.
Not much was know about his time on the run in the days after his extradition, but the U.S. Marshals have since released some of the details regarding his time in Mexico, as well as his capture.
According to Dave Oney, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Marshals, Garcia-Vaca fled to Baja California Norte at an unknown date and time, where he stayed until approximately March 2019.
“Garcia then fled to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where he was living under the alias of Julian Munoz Gallo,” said Oney.
Oney did not release information about how the U.S. Marshals were able to track down Garcia-Vaca during his time on the run but he did say Garcia was arrested in Guadalajara as he was walking toward a corner store located on Monte Blanco Street in Guadalajara. Garcia was not armed at the time of arrest, said Oney.
According to Oney, Garcia was believed to be residing with family in a residence located in Colonia Lomas Independencia, Guadalajara.
Oney did not say if any family members will be facing charges for housing Garcia-Vaca while on the run.
Oney said fugitives who flee to Mexico are located and arrested by the government of Mexico on behalf of the United States, usually through a provisional arrest warrant.
“The U.S. has a longstanding diplomatic relationship with the government of Mexico,” said Oney. “Like most countries, once fugitives are apprehended they are removed in accordance with the extradition treaty and/or through deportation.”
Colusa Chief of Police Josh Fitch said he was informed of Garcia-Vaca’s arrest on Aug. 1 and he was turned over to the Colusa County Task Force at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 3.
While Fitch said the U.S. Marshall’s don’t reveal their investigative techniques to him either, he is grateful for all the help they provided.
“I do know that they never gave up on the case and expended thousands of man-hours following up and working to locate him,” said Fitch. “They are the best in the business when it comes to tracking people and we are grateful for all of their assistance.”
Now in custody, Garcia-Vaca will face murder charges in addition to outstanding domestic violence and battery charges resulting from a December 2017 incident. The victim in the case was Karen Garcia – the suspects ex-girlfriend and mother of their now two-year-old child who lives with family out of state.
After disappearing on Jan. 8, 2018, Karen Garcia was found dead in a parked car in a Woodland shopping center parking lot and an autopsy later determined she had died from blunt force trauma.
Garcia-Vaca was questioned by police at the time of Karen Garcia’s disappearance, and was cooperative at first.
During that investigation, a search warrant was issued for the residence Karen Garcia shared with Garcia-Vaca in Colusa, where investigators found a substantial amount of blood, according to archives. Garcia-Vaca’s car was also searched and additional blood was found in the vehicle.
According to archives, Garcia-Vaca is believed to have fled to Mexico around the time the search warrant was issued, driving a Toyota van that was reported stolen in Colusa County. The vehicle was found abandoned near the U.S.-Mexico border in October 2018.
Garcia-Vaca appeared in a Colusa County courtroom on Aug. 6 for arraignment. While his private attorney, Michael C. Smith, said they are still sifting through the large amount of discovery items compiled by law enforcement, Smith said he and his client feel confident to move forward with a not guilty plea.
Garcia-Vaca is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 9 for a preliminary hearing. Due to the severity of the charges, Garcia-Vaca will remain incarcerated at the Colusa County Jail without bail.