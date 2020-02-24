A 21-year-old Chico State student accused of driving drunk and running over a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol officer is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday.
At 1 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, Lucas J. Nelson was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck Officer David Gordon on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing where Gordon and his partner were directing traffic due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing sign, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Gordon’s partner narrowly avoided being hit as well. He apprehended Nelson, who attempted to flee the scene, before tending to Gordon.
Gordon underwent multiple surgeries to treat compound breaks in his legs, pelvis fractures, a broken jaw and broken shoulder blade. On Friday, Gordon returned home after four months at UC Davis Medical Center.
Nelson posted $50,000 bail and was released on Oct. 19, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. He pleaded not guilty in November to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death or injury, felony hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and two counts of resisting arrest.
Nelson is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to have his preliminary hearing scheduled.