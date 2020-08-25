A Marysville man in custody after a month-long manhunt is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court next month.
William Henson, 35, was apprehended Aug. 6. Law enforcement had searched for him since June 30. Henson is alleged to have shot a woman in a motel parking lot in Linda and while fleeing that scene hitting motorcyclist Michael Sanchez, 44, with a vehicle, killing Sanchez. Henson’s vehicle was found abandoned nearby, but he was not located at that time.
He was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Sacramento. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Henson with murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 10 to all charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. for a hearing to schedule his preliminary hearing.
Also arrested and charged in the case was Gloria Ann Figuhr – charged with accessory. According to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello, Figuhr allegedly gave Henson a ride to Sacramento after the homicide, while knowing he was being sought by law enforcement.
She was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on July 16 – before Henson was captured.
Figuhr is scheduled to appear in court today (Wednesday) at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference. Potential dates for her preliminary hearing will be discussed. Figuhr is out of custody after being released on her own recognizance on July 21.
Henson remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.