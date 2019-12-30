NEW YORK – He had anti-Semitic hate in his heart and a violent attack on his mind.
Federal prosecutors revealed Monday that the man accused of stabbing five Jewish men in Monsey, N.Y., allegedly kept an anti-Semitic journal and Googled “Why did Hitler hate the Jews” only two weeks before he burst into a Hanukkah celebration with an 18-inch machete.
The new details about Grafton Thomas’s journal and internet search history contradicted claims by his family that he was not anti-Semitic but had long struggled with mental illness.
The handwritten journal, which investigators say they found at Thomas’ home in Greenwood Lake, includes questions like “why ppl mourned for anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide” and references to “Adolf Hitler” and “Nazi culture” on the same page as drawings of a Star of David and swastika.
An examination of Thomas’s cellphone revealed that he searched “German Jewish temples near me,” “Zionist temples in Elizabeth NJ,” “Zionist temples of Staten Island” and “Prominent companies founded by Jews in America” in the weeks leading up to the Saturday attack, according to the criminal complaint. On the day of the attack, Thomas clicked on an article, “New York City increases police presence in Jewish neighborhoods after possible anti-Semitic attacks. Here’s what to know.”
Grafton stormed the celebration filled with dozens of congregants at a rabbi’s home at 9:52 p.m. with a scarf covering his face and declared “No one is leaving,” according to the complaint. He started slashing with an Ozark Trail machete, prosecutors say.
He is charged with five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religion in an attempt to kill, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The five federal hate crime charges are on top of the state charges of attempted murder and robbery.
Thomas is currently being held on $5 million bail and has pleaded not guilty.
Thomas’s journal included the line that “Hebrew Israelites” took from the “powerful ppl (ebinoid Israelites),” according to prosecutors.
That was an apparent reference to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement – and a chilling echo of the attack at a Jersey City, N.J., kosher grocery store. One of the two killers in that anti-Semitic shooting earlier this month had ties to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which is considered a hate group. Three people and a police detective were killed in the Jersey City attack.
During a brief appearance in White Plains Federal Court on Monday, Thomas appeared lucid and answered Judge Paul Davison’s questions. He wore an orange jail uniform and was shackled at the feet.
“Are you clear in your head?” Davison asked.
“Not clear your honor,” Thomas said. “Rest would be required.”
The accused hatemonger added, “I am coherent.”
He was ordered held without bond on the federal charges. Before leaving the courtroom, Thomas’s attorney, Susanne Brody, requested he receive medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attack during a Hanukkah celebration “a blatant act of domestic terrorism.”
Worshippers celebrating the end of Shabbat and the seventh night of Hanukkah were left with grisly slash wounds, lacerations, a severed finger and one skull fracture, according to the complaint.
Thomas, 37, fled and was arrested less than two hours later in Harlem, thanks to a witness who gave authorities his license plate number. NYPD cops smelled bleach from Thomas’ car. Blood was on his jacket, clothes and hands, prosecutors said.
Cops found the machete under the passenger seat, with traces of dried blood still on it, according to prosecutors. A second knife was in the rear pocket of the passenger seat, with dried blood and hair stuck to the blade.
“Today is the eighth day of Hanukkah, the festival of lights that commemorates Jews’ struggle to practice their faith more than two millennia ago, and we are about to welcome in a new year,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “Even in the face of tragedy, both milestones are an occasion for renewed hope and resolve: to combat bigotry in all its forms – and to bring to justice the perpetrators of hate-fueled attacks.”
The attack sparked worldwide condemnation and is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York area.