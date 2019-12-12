A hearing was scheduled for the Arbuckle man accused of murdering two women in 2018 and hiding their bodies on the property where he resided.
Martin Ehrke appeared in a Colusa courtroom Wednesday. The court scheduled a hearing for March 26 at 9 a.m.
In February 2018, Ehrke pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder with special allegations. Court proceedings have been slow-going since.
Colusa County District Attorney Matthew R. Beauchamp said hearings in the case have been vacated several times because the defense has filed several motions, including a motion to request access to information contained in a law enforcement officer’s personnel file.
“These motions and paperwork take time to process,” said Beauchamp.
Despite the hold ups, Beauchamp said, the district attorney’s office is actively working on the case and is ready to move forward with proceedings.
According to Beauchamp, a psychiatric evaluation is also expected to be reviewed during the upcoming hearing. A doctor’s report was requested in May to determine if Ehrke is able to understand what is going on in court and can rationally participate in his own defense. That report was scheduled to be completed in July but has been delayed.
Ehrke was arrested Jan. 25, 2018, after two bodies were found at a home on the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, the property where he lived with his mother.
The body of Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, was discovered in a large chest freezer in a shop located near the home. Shortly after, authorities found the body of Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, submerged in a pond.
Autopsies ordered by the Colusa County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death for both women was blunt force trauma.
Both women were known to stay at the property off an on but had been reported missing just a day prior to the discovery of their bodies.
Beauchamp said a preliminary hearing to review the evidence in this case is expected to be scheduled during Ehrke’s next court appearance.