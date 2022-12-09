At 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a 33-year-old man claiming that his vehicle had been stolen and later claimed he was set on fire during the robbery.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, CHP was dispatched to an area near Hutchinson Road and S. George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City. After deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim and learned that he had allegedly been assaulted and burned, officials said.
“Medical arrived and the victim was later transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.
After interviewing the victim, officials said that he had been flagged down by a woman in a black SUV on the side of the road. The victim claimed that upon approaching the woman to see if she needed assistance, two “Middle Eastern men” exited from the vehicle. One was allegedly armed with a knife and the other carried what the victim believed to be a firearm, officials said.
Officials believe that the suspects zip-tied the victim’s legs, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. The victim claimed that he was able to put out the fire by rolling on the ground.
The suspects also allegedly stole the victim’s wallet along with his vehicle, which was later located several miles away, officials said.
A replica firearm was also found at the crime scene, officials said.
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office detectives have taken over the on-going investigation. Officials are urging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Detective Division at 530-822-2310.