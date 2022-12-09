At 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a 33-year-old man claiming that his vehicle had been stolen and later claimed he was set on fire during the robbery.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, CHP was dispatched to an area near Hutchinson Road and S. George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City. After deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim and learned that he had allegedly been assaulted and burned, officials said. 

