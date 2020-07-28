An Olivehurst man pleaded not guilty to one count of causing willful harm or injury to a child after allegedly shaking his five-month-old daughter.
Wade West, 26, was arrested Jan. 8 after the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office interviewed him about his daughter, who was taken to the hospital Dec. 31, 2019, after suffering suspicious injuries. The child suffered significant head trauma and further evaluation and tests determined that the injuries were caused by physical abuse.
After being booked into Yuba County Jail, West posted $50,000 bail and has been out of custody ever since. West’s original arraignment date was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, West was arraigned and had his next court date set for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. At that hearing, dates for a preliminary hearing will be discussed.