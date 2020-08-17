A Sacramento man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a firearm, possessing a firearm and ammunition when being prohibited to do so, and driving on a suspended license.
On Thursday, Kevin Quinnett, 41, allegedly robbed a food truck at gunpoint in Plumas Lake. Quinnett stole cash and was arrested in Linda after the victims identified him. On Monday, Quinnett appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference from Yuba County Jail. Judge Kathleen O’Connor ruled that Quinnett would stay in custody.
As of late Monday, he remained in Yuba County Jail on $100,000 bail. He will next appear in court on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference. Quinnett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.