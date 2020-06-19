A Marysville man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf during a hearing on Friday to two counts of oral copulation with a minor under 14, rape, domestic violence, and false imprisonment.
Marvin Wade Jr., 36, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on June 9. At around 7 a.m. that day, Wade allegedly assaulted a female victim who lived with him. He allegedly choked her to the point where she could not breathe and caused visible injuries to her chest and shoulders. The victim was transported to the hospital for pain in her head, neck and spine from being punched and strangled by Wade, according to court documents.
The victim told law enforcement that she attempted to leave the house but Wade blocked the door, telling her “she was not going anywhere.”
The alleged sex crimes took place on June 7.
Wade appeared in court from the Yuba County Jail on Friday via video conference and had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by Robert Romero of the public defender’s office. Judge Julia Scrogin said Wade faces up to 74 years and eight months in prison.
Attorney Ben Jacob appeared via video conference and informed the court that he would be hired to represent Wade at future court proceedings.
In 2006, a Yuba County Superior Court Judge sentenced Wade to 11 years and four months in prison after he pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape. Wade was charged with 13 felonies related to crimes against two teenage girls that took place in June and July of 2005.
He will next appear in Yuba County Superior Court on July 15 at 9 a.m. for a pre-hearing conference. Wade is being held in Yuba County Jail without bail as his alleged crimes took place while he was on parole.