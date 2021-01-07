An Olivehurst man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sex with a minor under 16.
Thomas Delano Bogeart III, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home on Grand Avenue, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
“Bogeart was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor female that allegedly occurred in the Olivehurst area over the course of several years, starting when the girl was about 12 years old,” Carbah said in an email.
Carbah said Bogeart was a friend of the victim’s family at the time of the alleged abuse. Bogeart appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Thursday afternoon via video conference from Yuba County Jail for his arraignment. He was also arraigned for another felony case where he was charged with assault with force for an incident that took place in October 2019.
If convicted of all charges in both cases, Bogeart faces up to 24 years in prison and would not be eligible for probation, according to Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter. Amy Lee from the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Bogeart and asked that he be released from custody on his own recognizance.
Wirtschafter followed the probation department and district attorney’s office’s recommendation and denied that request. As of late Thursday, Bogeart remained in Yuba County Jail on $850,000 bail.
He will next appear in court on Jan. 13 for a pre-hearing conference and then on Jan. 15 for his preliminary hearing.