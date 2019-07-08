A Marysville man was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a sleeping man and taking his money early Monday.
The victim was sleeping in his vehicle near the transient camp off Simpson Lane (also referred to as the former Hollywood Trailer Park) when he was pepper-sprayed by a lone suspect and his money was taken. The suspect also brandished a handgun, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Carbah said.
The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Michael Pinney, left the area in a white SUV. A “be on the lookout” notification was issued to nearby law enforcement. Yuba City police made a traffic stop hours later and arrested Pinney on suspicion of robbery and probation violation.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail.