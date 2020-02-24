A homeless man was arrested in Sutter County after he allegedly struck his mother in the head and barricaded himself in a tent nearby, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street, Yuba City, where a woman said she had been hit in the head by her son, James Michael Jeremiah, 35. Jeremiah was located inside a tent in the area, where he initially barricaded himself inside. After some negotiations and a short struggle with deputies, Jeremiah was taken into custody, according to the release.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail for felony battery, resisting arrest, and elder abuse and is being held in Sutter County Jail on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court for arraignment today, according to his booking sheet from the Sutter County Jail.