A man was arrested in Live Oak after he crashed his car into a home at 10181 Larkin Road and attempted to flee the scene, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:41 p.m. Saturday, witnesses called the sheriff’s office about a vehicle that had crashed into a home in Live Oak and that the driver was fleeing the scene. The driver was identified as Luis Ornelas-Velasquez, 20.
Sobriety tests of Ornelas-Velasquez found that he was under the influence of alcohol and his blood alcohol level was at or above the legal limit of .08.
He was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a traffic collision, according to the release.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said that no one was injured as a result of the accident.
Ornelas-Velasquez was released on Sunday and is scheduled to appear at Sutter County Superior Court for his arraignment at 9 a.m. Dec. 30, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.