An Olivehurst man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman to engage in a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement while two young children were in the car, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Anderson, 33, for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, kidnapping, making criminal threats, and child cruelty.
At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop a white U-Haul pickup truck driving without headlights on Parks Bar Bridge in the 7400 block of Highway 20.
At first, the vehicle stopped but took off before the deputy could make contact and headed west on Highway 20 to Spring Valley Road, east on Spring Valley Road and at one point made a u-turn to head back to Highway 20. Deputies in pursuit saw a woman driving with a male passenger and a juvenile between them, according to Carbah.
During the pursuit, a woman who said she was a family member of the driver told dispatch that the driver had called her and told her that she was being forced to flee by Anderson, had been possibly held at knife point and that two children were in the vehicle.
The pursuit continued into Marysville where the Marysville Police Department set up tire spikes that successfully punctured the tires of the truck as it entered the city.
The truck slowed down but continued westbound to B Street, then south to 9th Street, then to 10 Street before coming to a stop at the base of the 10th Street Bridge.
California Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit and provided a helicopter that directed deputies and called out traffic conditions. The Yuba City Police Department also assisted by stopping eastbound traffic from Yuba City into Marysville via the 10th Street Bridge.
The pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes from start to finish, and speeds reached 90 miles per hour on the highway, according to Carbah.
When the truck came to a stop, the woman exited with two girls ages three and six. Once they were safe, Anderson exited at the commands of law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.
Anderson was booked into Yuba County Jail and remains in custody on $50,000 bail.