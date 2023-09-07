Officers from the Marysville Police Department and personnel from Bi-County Ambulance responded to calls regarding a burned woman at the 1200 block of G Street in Marysville on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Marysville investigators reportedly determined that Juan Carlos Medina, 70, allegedly doused a 59-year-old woman with hand sanitizer and set her on fire after a verbal altercation.

Tags

Recommended for you