An Olivehurst man was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies after shooting at his neighbor’s house while they were home, according to a press release from Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, deputies received word from a resident in the 3000 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst that his neighbor was shooting a gun and that a bullet had struck his home while people were inside.
Thomas Allen Sudderth, 63, was identified by deputies as the person firing the gun at the home and deputies found that a single bullet had entered through a wall. No one was injured.
Deputies determined that Sudderth was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Sudderth exited his home, while deputies were at the scene, holding a rifle and he refused commands from law enforcement and went back into his residence, according to the release.
After several minutes of deputies securing the perimeter around Sudderth’s house and using verbal commands to try to get him to come out, Sudderth emerged unarmed. He was found to be intoxicated, according to the release.
While Sudderth was detained, a search warrant was obtained and deputies searched his home and found several guns and ammunition. Sudderth was arrested for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail and remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the release. As of late Tuesday afternoon, Sudderth’s arraignment had not been set.