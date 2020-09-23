A man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to break into a vehicle while it was occupied, according to a press released from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the area of Mallott Road and Butte House Road. The person inside the vehicle was able to get away from the man, later identified as Richard Aaron Huff, 33, and called 911. Huff was determined to be under the influence of an illegal controlled substance and was arrested.
While being arrested, Huff allegedly resisted and kicked and damaged a patrol vehicle.
Huff was booked into Sutter County Jail on $61,000 bail. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office charged Huff with felony malicious mischief, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, use of a controlled substance, and tampering with a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Huff appeared in Sutter County Superior Court via video conference and had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to all charges.