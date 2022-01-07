An Olivehurst man was arrested Wednesday after Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing incident in Olivehurst.
According to a release from the department, Zachary Allen, 23, of Olivehurst, was arrested for attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a woman, 57, on Wednesday afternoon at her home on Okmulgee Avenue.
Deputies from YCSO responded to a 911 call from the victim just before 3 p.m. reporting that she was stabbed and that the suspect had fled on foot, the release said.
While responding to a call for medical aid, Olivehurst Fire Department personnel spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on Chapman Avenue in Olivehurst and gave that information to deputies who later arrived and detained Allen, the release said.
YCSO said during the investigation, it was determined that Allen had been visiting a resident at the victim’s home when an altercation occurred. That altercation resulted in the alleged stabbing of the woman. The woman was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released.
Allen was booked into Yuba County Jail for attempted murder as a result of the incident. As of early Friday evening, Allen was still in the jail with bail set at $1,000,000.