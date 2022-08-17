On Tuesday morning, Yuba City police arrested an 18-year-old male at Yuba City High School for multiple charges pertaining to rape and sexual assault.
A juvenile victim had reported alleged sexual assaults on Monday to the Yuba City Police Department. Officials said the assaults had been occurring for approximately nine months.
The victim told police that the suspect, 18-year-old Trinidad Avalos of Yuba City, had allegedly threatened physical harm toward the victim if they did not engage in sexual acts with him.
According to officials, Avalos was arrested on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on charges of kidnapping with the intent to rape, criminal threats, sodomy with a minor, oral copulation, and possession of child pornography.
At this time, there are no indications of there being additional victims, officials said.
Avalos was booked into the Sutter County Jail after his arrest, and his bail was set at $100,000. According to his custody record, Avalos posted bail and was no longer in custody as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Because of the sensitive nature of this case and the involvement of a juvenile, police will not be issuing additional details, officials said.
Officials with Yuba City Unified School District did not respond for comment as of press time Wednesday to confirm if Avalos was currently a student at the high school.