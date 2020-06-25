A 24-year-old man was arrested in the backyard of a Yuba City residence on Tuesday after allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s vehicle and attempting to evade police.
The Yuba City Police Department responded to the 700 block of Lincoln Road on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a carjacking. A 75-year-old woman told police she had been confronted by a stranger who produced a knife and demanded she hand over the keys.
The suspect, who was later identified as Gurwinder Singh, fled the area in the vehicle but was located a short time later by an officer near the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect fled in the vehicle.
Following a short pursuit, Singh allegedly ditched the vehicle in a cul-de-sac on Birchwood Court and jumped a fence. He was taken into custody in a residential backyard after the deployment of a Taser, said YCPD Lt. Sam Escheman.
Singh was arrested for carjacking, elder abuse, vehicle evading and resisting arrest. He was provided a medical evaluation as a result of the Taser deployment before being booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $167,000.
Escheman said the victim was not injured in the incident.