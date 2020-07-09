The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a deputy and was discovered to have not properly registered as a sex offender.
Lloyd Walter George, 58, homeless, was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on Monday.
At around 4 p.m. Monday, deputies from Sacramento County and Sutter County sheriff’s offices were looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place in Sacramento County, according to a press release. Deputies were looking for a black SUV and a Sutter County deputy spotted one heading north on Garden Highway, just north of Verona. A deputy attempted to stop the SUV for speeding, but it failed to stop, starting a pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the SUV stopped on Garden Highway south of Sankey Road. At that time, George was taken into custody without incident and booked into Sutter County Jail for the pursuit and not properly registering as a sex offender.
George was charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of driving while the privilege is suspended or revoked. He pleaded not guilty to both counts at an arraignment on Wednesday. He also pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of failing to register as a sex offender on Wednesday as part of another case.
As of late Thursday, George remains in Sutter County Jail on $16,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on July 15 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre preliminary hearing and on July 17 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.