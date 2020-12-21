An Olivehurst man was arrested for a residential burglary reported on Thursday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Steven Dixon, 40, was arrested for burglary, cited and released with a court date.
Just after midnight, a caller reported a residential burglary at a residence in the 1500 block of Karen Way, Olivehurst. The caller said he found a male suspect in his garage with a bag of his property. The man left on foot and the witness said the suspect was wearing a bandana on his face and blue jeans.
Deputies located Dixon and after the victim identified him, Dixon was arrested, according to Carbah.