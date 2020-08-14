A Sacramento man allegedly robbed a food truck in Plumas Lake at gunpoint and made off with cash. He was arrested a short time later.
On Thursday around 6 p.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the armed robbery on River Oaks Boulevard. Kevin Anthony Quinnett, 41, allegedly pointed a gun at the food truck operator, demanding money, according to a news release.
Quinnett fled the scene in a gray station wagon northbound on Highway 70 and was spotted by deputies as he pulled into the Walmart parking lot near Popeye’s Restaurant on North Beale Road, Linda.
Quinnett was detained without incident and a loaded handgun and backpack containing the suspected stolen cash was found in his vehicle. After the victims positively identified Quinnett, he was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for robbery, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving on a suspended license.
As of late Friday, Quinnett remained in custody on $100,000 bail.