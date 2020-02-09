A Loma Rica man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman and a dog, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Fruitland Road, Loma Rica, for an accidental shooting victim. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and a dog was also located with a gunshot wound to the head.
Scott Anderson, 37, was identified as the suspect and arrested by deputies at the residence. The woman was taken to the hospital and the dog was taken to a local veterinarian. As of late Sunday, both are in stable condition and recovering.
Anderson was booked into Yuba County Jail for assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest. He remains in Yuba County Jail as of late Sunday with bail set at $75,000.
The shooting remains under investigation.