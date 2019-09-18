A woman had to be life-flighted to an area hospital Monday night after a Yuba City man allegedly shot her in the neck with a pellet gun following a verbal altercation.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Police Department responded to a call referencing a disturbance. When they arrived, they were told that someone had been shot.
During their investigation of the scene, police gathered that Kenneth Nelson, 67, of Yuba City had allegedly shot the unidentified woman at the residence with a pellet gun.
YCPD Lt. Jim Runyen said the woman had an apparent wound to her neck and was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening condition. She underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Police recovered the pellet gun at the scene.
Kenneth was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He had yet to be booked into Sutter County Jail at the time of publication on Tuesday.