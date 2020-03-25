A Yuba City man was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly stole approximately $80,000 worth of equipment from Golden Gate Hop Ranch in Yuba City, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft that had taken place the night before in the 12000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City. The equipment stolen was farm-type equipment, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an employee from Golden Gate Hop Ranch informed law enforcement that the stolen items and suspect were on the levy area near Star Bend Road. Deputies located the suspect in the area of Garden Highway and Messick Road and the suspect was arrested without incident, according to the release.
Edwin Dwayne Charge, 47, was booked into Sutter County Jail for possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. As of Wednesday afternoon, Charge remains in jail on $15,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned today (Thursday) at 3 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.