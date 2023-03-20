The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced recently that a 39-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder in an alleged shooting incident that took place in late February.

According to Katy Goodson, public information officer for the department, Sergio Calzada was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at two juveniles and an 18-year-old male that were traveling in a vehicle on Feather River Boulevard near Plumas Links Street just after midnight on Feb. 26.

