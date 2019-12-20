A 22-year-old Linda man was arrested Friday morning after his five-week-old son was found to have suspicious head injuries.
Eric Montejano was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and child cruelty.
Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Adventist Health and Rideout medical personnel called the sheriff’s office after the infant arrived at the hospital with injuries to his head. The injured infant and his mother were reportedly driven from their Linda residence in the 1400 block of North Beale Road to the hospital’s emergency room by Montejano, who dropped them off.
The infant had to be transferred to a Sacramento area hospital to be treated for various injuries described as serious, said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
After an investigation, Montejano was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time,” Carbah said in a press release.