A Santa Monica man was arrested late Monday night in connection to a robbery that occurred at the Foothill Ace Hardware store in Oregon House.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to the hardware store in the 13000 block of Willow Glen Road after its alarm was activated due to the front glass doors being broken. No suspects were located at the site.
About an hour later, units searching the area were alerted by a citizen of a suspicious man walking in the area following the burglary. Deputies located the man in the 7000 block of Marysville Road near Frenchtown Road. The man, later identified as Robert Berry, 30, was reportedly uncooperative and refused to identify himself to law enforcement.
After further investigation, Berry was allegedly found to be in possession of stolen property taken from the hardware store and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and being drunk in public. Berry was booked into Yuba County Jail.