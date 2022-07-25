Arrest

Officers allegedly seized a gun and narcotics including methamphetamine during an arrest on O’Banion Road in Yuba City on Sunday. 

 Courtesy of Sutter County Sheriff’s Office

A Sacramento man was arrested in Yuba City on Sunday evening for numerous charges including illegal possession of a firearm and narcotics.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near the 1200 block of O’Banion Road around 7:30 p.m. Officers contacted 23-year-old Feliciano Morales-Mondragon who was in the reported vehicle upon arrival, said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. Morales-Mondragon was later confirmed to be out on felony probation from Sacramento. 

Tags

Recommended for you