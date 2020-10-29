A search warrant of a Linda home found a stolen vehicle and 46 grams of methamphetamine, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Travis Minick, 40, was arrested Monday morning at a home in the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and possession of stolen property.
A gray Honda Civic with no license plates and missing parts was found in the backyard. Deputies used the car’s VIN to confirm that it was stolen, according to the release.
Minick had methamphetamine in his pocket and additional methamphetamine was found in a bedroom along with a digital scale and glass pipe. A 14-year-old juvenile was living at the home and was present during the search, according to the release.