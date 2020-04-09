A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a residential burglary, which occurred Monday at a residence in the 3000 block of Feather River Blvd in Olivehurst.
Daniel Herbert, 43, transient, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department for burglary and possession of stolen property, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. The victim of the burglary returned to the home at 7:30 a.m. Monday to find the home had been entered by force, ransacked and multiple items stolen including firearms, a gun safe and a TV.
Home security video depicted at least one male suspect and a truck involved. The truck, driven by Herbert, was stopped by deputies on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Feather River Blvd. and Broadway Street in Olivehurst. Herbert was in possession of the stolen items and was cited and released. The investigation is still ongoing with stolen property still outstanding.