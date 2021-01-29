The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Live Oak man for sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years old, according to a department press release.
Heriberto Gutierrez Ramirez, 46, of the 2610 block of Gum Street was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, penetration with a foreign object of a victim under the age of 14, and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 14.
On Dec. 12, 2020, the sheriff’s office received a report of an alleged child molestation. Deputies and detectives investigated the allegation and found evidence which led to the arrest of Ramirez on Thursday.
As of late Friday, Ramirez remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday at 3 p.m.