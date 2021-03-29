Forensic evidence analyzed at the scene of an assault in October 2020 led to the arrest of a Yuba City man on Sunday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Francisco Martin Sanchez, 28, was arrested in the Sacramento area and charged with kidnapping, oral copulation by force, two counts of sexual battery, carjacking, robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and elder abuse.
At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2020, officers responded to the 500 block of Plumas Street for a robbery that had just occurred. An elderly woman had allegedly come in contact with a male in his 20s or 30s who had asked to use the restroom in the building. Once inside, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the building with the victim’s car keys and left in her 2019 grey Honda Civic. At the time, law enforcement could not locate the vehicle or suspect.
Since the alleged incident, the YCPD Investigation Division has been working on several leads. Through forensic examinations and evidence located at the scene, fingerprint and DNA evidence helped identify Sanchez as the suspect, according to a press release.
On Monday, Sanchez pleaded not guilty to all counts in Sutter County Superior Court. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 7 for a pre-preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing is set for April 9 at 9 a.m.
As of late Monday, Sanchez remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.