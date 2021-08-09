The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sacramento man for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by force, distributing explicit sexual material, exposing himself to a minor and kidnapping.
Rosendo Aquino-Loyola, 38, was arrested on Sunday after an investigation by detectives into a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old Linda girl. Aquino-Loyola, who was acquainted with the victim through extended family, allegedly lured the victim to meet up with him at a local gas station, where he picked her up and drove to the river bottoms where the assault allegedly occurred, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
Detectives also located inappropriate Instagram messages from Aquino-Loyola to the victim. As of late Monday, Aquino-Loyola remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.