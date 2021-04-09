The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City man last week for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors 12 years ago while the man lived with the family of the victims.
Jose Perez-Alvarez, 34, was arrested in the 800 block of Clark Avenue on April 2. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office charged him with sodomy by force, committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, and rape by force.
Perez-Alvarez pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment in Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday.
YCPD started an investigation in early March into the sexual assault of the two victims, who are sisters and are now adults. In the past month, officers and detectives gathered evidence with the cooperation of the victims and obtained information from the suspect that allegedly confirmed his involvement.
Perez-Alvarez will next appear in court on April 14 at 1:30 p.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 at 9 a.m.
As of late Friday, Perez-Alvarez remained in Sutter County Jail on $200,000 bail.