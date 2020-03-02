A man was arrested after allegedly engaging in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies through the Yuba County foothills. He allegedly was driving a stolen vehicle, according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, MPD was informed by the California Highway Patrol that a stolen vehicle was exiting the Marysville city limits north on Jack Slough Road. A white 2001 Chevy S10 utility truck was located by officers at the intersection of Woodruff Lane and Highway 20. Officers attempted to stop the truck in the area of Iowa City Road and Loma Rica Road at which point the driver drove away, pursued by MPD through the foothills.
When the pursuit reached the area of Texas Hill Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and CHP took over the pursuit, according to the release. The chase continued until the suspect reached a dead end at Merriam Road in Dobbins. Nathan Mathew Salisbury, 21, was taken into custody by CHP without incident.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail for felony reckless evading, buying or receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, and driving without a license. Salisbury is being held on $200,000 bail.