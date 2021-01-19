A man arrested by the Chico Police Department for vehicle theft was found in possession of burglary tools and mail stolen from a Yuba County post office, according to a department press release.
Joseph Story, 44, was arrested on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. for being inside a 2016 Toyota Tundra that had recently been reported stolen. Story was detained and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, burglary tools, and mail stolen from burglaries of residences and post offices in Butte and Yuba counties, according to the department.
Story was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of identification of 10 or more victims with the intent to defraud, and possession of methamphetamine.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said the mail stolen included some from the Brownsville Post Office. The sheriff’s office had been investigating two incidents of burglary and mail theft at the post office that were reported on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.
“Our deputy has been in touch with the postal inspector and between the United States Postal Inspection Service, us and Chico PD, are following up with victims at this time,” Carbah said in an email on Tuesday.
Carbah said follow up work is being done by all agencies.