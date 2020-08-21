The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting just outside of Live Oak on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Rusty Chastain, 38, of Live Oak, was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing stolen firearms.
At around noon Friday, law enforcement observed Chastain at his residence. Due to his criminal history and him potentially being armed, the Special Enforcement Detail team was called to apprehend Chastain, according to the release.
He was arrested without incident around 1 p.m.
The sheriff’s office announced it was looking for Chastain on Wednesday after a shooting just outside of Live Oak where a man was shot in the leg.
Chastain is being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court, according to the release.