Police arrested a suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking in Yuba City last month, after a citizen reported finding the suspect vehicle, which had been burned, at a local tow yard.
A vehicle described as a gray Honda two-door coupe struck a woman walking across Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on May 19, the Yuba City Police Department said in an earlier news release.
The woman suffered major injuries and died at a hospital, while the Honda continued southbound on Garden Highway, police said.
The Police Department on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Brian Keeney, of Rio Oso, in connection with the crash.
The department’s traffic unit had been contacted by an “alert citizen who saw a car which looked similar to the suspect vehicle in a local tow yard,” police said in a Thursday news release.
“The car had been burned, but our officers were still able to locate evidence on the vehicle which was consistent to the damage known from the collision,” police said.
Investigators identified Keeney as the driver and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police arrested Keeney around noon in Elk Grove.
Keeney was booked into the Sutter County Jail on felony hit-and-run and drug possession charges. Additional charges may be pending, police said.
Keeney was released from jail early Friday morning on $50,000 bail, inmate logs show.
The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.