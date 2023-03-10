The Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest of a man who allegedly shot at two individuals he accused of trespassing at a location in Yuba City and was later found to allegedly be in possession of illegal firearms.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office received a call at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday regarding an “East Indian male brandishing a firearm” at a location near the 3200 block of Pease Road in Yuba City. The man, identified as 36-year-old Bahadur Singh, was reported to have fired two gunshots in the immediate direction of two adult males who were in the area.

