The Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest of a man who allegedly shot at two individuals he accused of trespassing at a location in Yuba City and was later found to allegedly be in possession of illegal firearms.
According to officials, the sheriff’s office received a call at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday regarding an “East Indian male brandishing a firearm” at a location near the 3200 block of Pease Road in Yuba City. The man, identified as 36-year-old Bahadur Singh, was reported to have fired two gunshots in the immediate direction of two adult males who were in the area.
Officials said when deputies arrived at the scene, the two alleged victims were interviewed and claimed that Singh confronted them and accused them of trespassing.
“During the confrontation, Singh displayed a handgun and shot two rounds towards the ground near the victims, as they were leaving the area,” the sheriff’s office claimed. “The victims were not hit and did not sustain any injuries.”
Officials said after an investigation, the alleged victims did not commit any crime, including trespassing.
“Deputies contacted Singh at his residence where he was detained peacefully without incident,” officials said.
After obtaining a search warrant, Sutter County detectives went into Singh’s residence and allegedly located “numerous illegal items,” including firearms, officials said.
Singh was arrested and transported to Sutter County Jail where he was booked for numerous charges, including assault with a firearm, possession of illegal firearms and brandishing a firearm. Officials said his bail was initially set at $75,000.
Singh was set to be arraigned in a Sutter County court Friday afternoon. As of press time Friday, no further information was available.