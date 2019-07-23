He was trying to thwart a would-be car robber.
He ended up in the UC Davis Trauma Unit.
Karl Sanders saw someone breaking into his neighbor’s car Sunday morning and confronted him. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was sitting in the driver’s seat and had already rifled through the contents when Sanders approached.
Sanders was knocked to the ground and badly beaten. He suffered traumatic brain injury, a broken nose, a laceration to his left ear, two left rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and a lacerated spleen, his sister, Barbara Sanders, said Tuesday. Luckily, he doesn’t require surgery, but will be missing work while healing.
“He’s in a LOT of pain! He is extremely tough and stubborn, though,” Barbara Sanders wrote in a text message Tuesday. “He has a ton of family and friend support.”
Sanders has lived in the normally-quiet Fruitvale Avenue neighborhood for about eight years. The initial target of the car theft, Rebecca Allen, said the only trouble she’s heard of on their street was a year or two ago when a different neighbor’s truck was broken into.
She was awakened by police just after 8 a.m. and informed that her car was open with trails of blood on it, other vehicles outside the house, on the sidewalk and street.
“He paid a huge price,” Allen said of Karl Sanders.
She said she’s very grateful for his stepping in, as she wouldn’t have been able to afford replacing a vehicle had it been stolen. Still, she would have rather the car taken than her neighbor of eight years assaulted.
“He’s a good neighbor, a good man,” Allen wrote in a text message Tuesday. “I don’t have a clue what I can do to repay him, but I’m sure going to try.”
The community has rallied around Karl Sanders and a GoFundMe campaign was set up Monday with $2,700 of a $7,000 goal already reached Tuesday. He is self-employed and a single father, according to the page, and could use the help while he recovers. Those interested in donating can do so here: https://tinyurl.com/y4ordxsp. His family said they are appreciative of law enforcement and to those who have already donated.
His sister, who has been by his side since the attack, said his neighborhood has been on high-alert since the incident.
“Even now, all of the neighbors are banding together and watching extra close,” she said.
The juvenile was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of petty theft, battery with great bodily injury, robbery and vandalism, Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen said. Since he is a juvenile, the Sutter County District Attorney’s office was unable to release any information regarding what he will be formally charged with.