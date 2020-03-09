An Elk Grove man posted $350,000 bail and has been released from Yuba County Jail after being arrested last week for multiple felony counts related to an alleged sexual encounter with a minor.
Steven Austin Peak, 20, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on March 5 after an investigation into his alleged encounter with a 17-year-old victim at Camp Far West Lake. The victim was allegedly intoxicated and unable to give consent, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Peak was booked into Yuba County Jail for sodomy of a drugged victim, oral copulation with a minor, rape of a drugged victim, and sexual penetration of a victim who was prevented from resisting because of intoxication. Peak is no longer in custody after posting bail and is scheduled to appear for his arraignment at 9 a.m. April 7, according to Yuba County Superior Court.
Carbah said investigative follow-up is ongoing at this time.