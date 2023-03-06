A Bay Area man was charged Friday with detonating two bombs at Pacific Gas & Electric transformers in San Jose, including one outside a  Macy's store at the Westfield Oakridge Mall, according to a criminal complaint.

San Jose resident Peter Karasev, 36, was charged with nine counts, including two counts of igniting a destructive device, arson, two counts of interfering with electrical lines and possessing bomb-making materials, according to a complaint filed Friday by the Santa Clara County district attorney's office. He was also charged with three counts of child endangerment for allegedly conducting his illegal activities with three children at home.

Tags

Recommended for you