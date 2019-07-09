A Yuba City man charged in a 2016 fatal accident was sentenced Monday to one year in jail.
Gabriel Solis, 28, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in May. Monday, he was sentenced to serve one year in Sutter County Jail, followed by five years’ formal probation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail after the hearing.
Solis was accused of driving recklessly, and possibly intoxicated, killing 59-year-old Antonio Adnan Vargas Acevedo, also of Yuba City, in the February 2016 collision.
Moments before the fatal collision, Solis was seen reportedly running a red light at Lincoln Road and Walton Avenue, and driving in the bike lane to pass vehicles on the right. Several travelers called the department to report the reckless driver.
Another witness told deputies Solis was traveling about 70 mph eastbound on Lincoln Road near Mesa Verde when he cut in front of another vehicle and smashed into Acevedo, who was driving a gold Toyota. Deputies believed Solis was intoxicated, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Solis was hospitalized in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Centers for days following the collision.
Solis was charged by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office in July 2017, which sent him a letter informing him of his arraignment. He has not served any prior jail time related to the offense.