A Rancho Cordova man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, and accessory related to the September 2019 murder of a Marysville woman.
Cody Morris, 27, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department last week and is the second person arrested related to the homicide. Jesse Jaramillo, 30, was arrested in September after Karina Yasmin Paez Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head after a report of burglary at her residence.
Jaramillo has his jury trial scheduled to begin June 23 in Yuba County Superior Court. Morris appeared in court on Tuesday from the Yuba County Jail via video conference call and had not guilty pleas entered to his charges by attorney Alan Donato.
Donato requested the parties to return on June 24 for a pre-hearing conference, which will take place at 9 a.m. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter set Morris’ bail at $120,000. He remains in custody as of late Tuesday.