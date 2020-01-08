A Yuba City man charged with attempting to murder a Yuba City resident in a restaurant in Nov. 2019 appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Wednesday.
Victor Esquivel, 35,was in court alongside his attorney Jesse Santana, who told Judge David Ashby that he and Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride needed more time to investigate the case before scheduling a preliminary hearing.
On Nov. 8, 2019, Esquivel allegedly followed a woman he was being abusive to into the restaurant in Yuba City and after Yuba City resident Elias Garibay stepped between the woman and Esquivel, Esquivel shot Garibay in the head.
Esquivel fled and was arrested in Los Angeles County early the next day. He was extradited back to Sutter County where he was charged with attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury. He is currently being held in Sutter County Jail on over $2 million bail. On Wednesday, the parties agreed to return to court on Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-hearing conference. McBride told the court that the matter would either be resolved on that day or the preliminary hearing would be rescheduled.