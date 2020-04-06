A Yuba City man charged with attempting to murder a victim with a hatchet will have the date of his jury trial set in May.
Devin Brown, 22, and co-defendant Kenneth Dunkle, 18, of Yuba City, allegedly pulled a man out of a car on Dec. 10, 2019, and assaulted him. Brown allegedly struck the victim with a hatchet 15 times on his head, face and arms until the hatchet’s handle broke, according to Appeal archives.
Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening a witness or victim. He was also charged with three special allegations and two sentence enhancements.
Dunkle was charged with assault and battery and in March pleaded no contest to battery. He was sentenced to three years in state prison.
Brown appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday morning via video from Sutter County Jail. His attorney informed the court that the parties were working on a resolution, but set a hearing to schedule a jury trial on May 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Brown remains in Sutter County Jail on $600,000 bail.